Novena Begins: May 14 Feast Day: May 23

Patron Saint of Voltaggio, sick, poor, homeless

Day 1 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed John Baptist de Rossi in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

St. John Baptist de Rossi, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 3 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 4 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 5 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 6 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 7 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 8 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

Day 9 – St. John Baptist de Rossi Novena

