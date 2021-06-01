St. Cyril of Alexandria Novena Prayer

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 2 Feast Day: June 11

Patron Saint of Alexandria

Day 1 – St. Cyril of Alexandria Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Hail, Mother of God.

You enclosed under your heart the infinite God whom no space can contain.

Through you the Most Holy Trinity is adored and glorified, the priceless cross is venerated throughout the universe.

Through you, the heavens rejoice, and the angels and archangels are filled with gladness.

Through you, the demons are banished, and the tempter fell from heaven.

Through you, the fallen human race is admitted to heaven.

Hail, Mother of God.

Through you, kings rule, and the only-begotten Son of God has become a star of light to those who were sitting in darkness and in the shadow of death. Amen.

St. Cyril of Alexandria, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

