Bible TriviaPaul was shipwrecked on what island?

#1. Who were the first apostles called to follow Jesus?
Peter & Andrew
James & John
Jude & Matthew
Philip & Bartholomew

#2. How many people did Jesus feed with five loaves of bread and two fish?
6000
4000
5000
2000

#3. Paul was shipwrecked on what island?
Malta
Cyprus
Lystra
Macedonia

#4. Who is the author of the Book of Revelation?
John
Paul
Luke
Peter

#5. To what city was Saul traveling when he encountered a great and blinding light?
Sidon
Jerusalem
Damascus
Caesarea