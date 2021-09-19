Bible Trivia

Paul was shipwrecked on what island? 

#1. Who were the first apostles called to follow Jesus?

#2. How many people did Jesus feed with five loaves of bread and two fish?

#3. Paul was shipwrecked on what island?

#4. Who is the author of the Book of Revelation?

#5. To what city was Saul traveling when he encountered a great and blinding light?

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

