Bible Trivia

#1. What is John the baptizer's father's name? Zacharias (זכריה) Zacharias (זכריה) Eliakim (אליקים) Eliakim (אליקים) Simon (שמעון) Simon (שמעון) Joseph (יוסף) Joseph (יוסף) #2. Which Gospel is written by a doctor? Matthew Matthew Luke Luke Mark Mark John John #3. How many books are in the New Testament? 46 46 73 73 27 27 21 21 #4. After Jesus was arrested, which apostle disowned him three times? Paul Paul Peter Peter John John Judas Judas #5. Who asked Pilate for Jesus' body after the crucifixion? Mary Magdalene Mary Magdalene Peter Peter John John Joseph of Arimathea Joseph of Arimathea

Author: Nicola