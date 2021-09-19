Bible Trivia

Who asked Pilate for Jesus' body after the crucifixion?

#1. What is John the baptizer’s father’s name?

#2. Which Gospel is written by a doctor?

#3. How many books are in the New Testament?

#4. After Jesus was arrested, which apostle disowned him three times?

#5. Who asked Pilate for Jesus’ body after the crucifixion?

