Novena Begins: June 7 Feast Day: June 16

Patron Saint of Regis University, lacemakers, Poor, Sick, Regis High School (New York)

Day 1 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. John Francis Regis Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, whose priest, Saint John Francis Regis, a friend of the poor, the sick, and the wayward, eagerly desired to evangelize the peoples of North America; grant, we ask, that we who serve You in his place may be filled with his same spirit of zeal. Amen.

St. John Francis Regis, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…