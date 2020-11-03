Novena to Blessed Michael J. Mcgivney

Novena Begins: August 5
Feast Day: August 14
Day 1 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
God, our Father, protector of the poor
and defender of the widow and orphan,
you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney,
to be an apostle of Christian family life
and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor.
Through the example of his life and virtue
may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely,
fulfilling his commandment of charity
and building up his Body which is the Church.
Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us
to greater confidence in your love
so that we may continue his work of caring
for the needy and the outcast.
We humbly ask that you glorify
your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney
on earth according to the design of your holy will.
Through his intercession,
grant the favor I now present
(Mention your request here…).
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 3 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 4 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 5 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 6 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 7 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 8 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Day 9 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
