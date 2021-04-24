Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 11 Feast Day: May 20

Patron Saint of Advertisers; advertising; Aquila, Italy; chest problems, gambling addicts.

Day 1 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength!

You are the refuge of those who repent,

our banner of warfare in this life,

the medicine of souls,

the comfort of those who mourn,

the delight of those who believe,

the light of those who preach the true faith,

the wages of those who toil,

the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires;

by You our prayers are received;

we delight in contemplating You.

O Name of Jesus,

You are the glory of all the saints for eternity.

Amen.

St. Bernardine, Pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…