Novena Begins: May 18 Feast Day: May 27

Patron Saint of Catholic Schools, England, English writers and historians

Day 1 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Christ, our Morning Star,

Splendour of Light Eternal,

shining with the glory of the rainbow,

come and waken us

from the greyness of our apathy,

and renew in us your gift of hope.

Amen

Saint Bede the Venerable, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 3 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 4 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 5 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 6 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 7 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 8 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

Day 9 – Saint Bede the Venerable Novena

