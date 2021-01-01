Day 1 – St. Louis de Montfort Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Great Apostle and son of Our Lady, St. Louis de Montfort, your only desire was to set aflame the world with the love of Jesus through Mary.

We implore you to obtain for us a perfect and constant devotion to Mary that we may participate in the faith, hope, and charity of Our Lady and that we may receive the favor we ask of you in this novena (Mention your request here).

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Louis de Montfort… pray for us (x3)