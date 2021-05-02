Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 5 Feast Day: May 14

They nominated two men: Joseph Barsabbas and Matthias. They prayed and drew lots. The choice fell upon Matthias, who was added to the Eleven.

Patron Saint of alcoholics, Carpenters, Tailors, Hope

Day 1 – St. Matthias Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious St. Matthias, in God’s design it fell upon you to take the place of the unfortunate Judas who betrayed his Master. You were selected by the twofold sign of the uprightness of your life and the call of the Holy Spirit. Obtain for us the grace to practice the same uprightness of life and to be called by that same Spirit to wholehearted service of the Church. Then after a life of zeal and good works let us be ushered into your company in heaven to sing forever the praises of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

St. Matthias, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 3 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 4 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 5 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 6 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 7 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 8 – St. Matthias Novena

Day 9 – St. Matthias Novena

