Novena Begins: June 25 Feast Day: July 4

Patron Saint of students, young Catholics, mountaineers, youth groups

Day 1 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

“O Father, you gave to the young Pier Giorgio Frassati

the joy of meeting Christ

and of living his faith in the service of the poor and the sick;

through his intercession may we, too, walk the path of the beatitudes

and follow the example of his generosity,

spreading the spirit of the Gospel in society.

Through Christ our Lord, Amen.”

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 3 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 4 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 5 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 6 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 7 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 8 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

Day 9 – Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer

