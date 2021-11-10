Bible TriviaWhich Council was held in 381 A.D.? Spread the Love #1. Caiaphas' father-in-law also interrogated Jesus. What was his name? Simeon Simeon Malchus Malchus Annas Annas Nehemiah Nehemiah #2. On the cross, Jesus cried out 'Lama sabachthani'. What can this be translated as? I commend my spirit. I commend my spirit. Why have you forsaken me? Why have you forsaken me? I Love you Father I Love you Father They do not know what they do. They do not know what they do. #3. Name the servant whose ear Peter cut off during Jesus' arrest. Malchus Malchus James James Barabbas Barabbas Timothy Timothy #4. According to Luke's Gospel, which two rivals of authority became friends during Jesus' trial? Peter and Paul Peter and Paul Caiaphas and Pilate Caiaphas and Pilate Herod and Pilate Herod and Pilate Agrippa and Caiaphas Agrippa and Caiaphas #5. In the Roman Catholic tradition, which is the only calendar day of the year on which Mass may not be celebrated? Good Friday Good Friday Easter Sunday Easter Sunday Palm Sunday Palm Sunday All Saints Day All Saints Day #6. According to Luke, what type of animal were the two disciples asked to collect and bring to Jesus for his procession into Jerusalem? Lion Lion Camel Camel Colt Colt White Horse White Horse #7. Which Council was held in 381 A.D.? Council of Constantinople Council of Constantinople Council of Nicaea Council of Nicaea Council of Trent Council of Trent Second Council of Nicaea Second Council of Nicaea #8. Which of the following is not a sacrament of initiation in the Catholic Church? Holy Eucharist Holy Eucharist Baptism Baptism Penance Penance Confirmation Confirmation #9. According to Catholic Doctrine, Mary had more children after Jesus was born. True True False False #10. According to Catholic Doctrine, the Host consecrated at Mass is Jesus Christ. True True False False See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related