#1. Caiaphas' father-in-law also interrogated Jesus. What was his name?

#2. On the cross, Jesus cried out 'Lama sabachthani'. What can this be translated as?

#3. Name the servant whose ear Peter cut off during Jesus' arrest.

#4. According to Luke's Gospel, which two rivals of authority became friends during Jesus' trial?

#5. In the Roman Catholic tradition, which is the only calendar day of the year on which Mass may not be celebrated?

#6. According to Luke, what type of animal were the two disciples asked to collect and bring to Jesus for his procession into Jerusalem?

#7. Which Council was held in 381 A.D.?

#8. Which of the following is not a sacrament of initiation in the Catholic Church?

#9. According to Catholic Doctrine, Mary had more children after Jesus was born.

#10. According to Catholic Doctrine, the Host consecrated at Mass is Jesus Christ.

