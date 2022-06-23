Divine Mercy 3 O’clock Prayer

You expired, Jesus, but the source of life gushed forth for souls and the ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world. O Fountain of Life, unfathomable Divine Mercy, cover the whole world and empty yourself out upon us. O Blood and Water which gushed forth from the heart of Jesus as a Fountain of Mercy for us, I trust in You! Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and the whole world. (3 times)

Jesus, King of Mercy, we trust in You!