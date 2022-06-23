You expired, Jesus, but the source of life gushed forth for souls and the ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world. O Fountain of Life, unfathomable Divine Mercy, cover the whole world and empty yourself out upon us. O Blood and Water which gushed forth from the heart of Jesus as a Fountain of Mercy for us, I trust in You! Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and the whole world. (3 times)
Jesus, King of Mercy, we trust in You!
Divine Mercy 3 O’clock Prayer
