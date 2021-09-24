Bible TriviaWho is the patron saint of missions?￼ Spread the Love #1. Who is the patron saint of missions? Catherine of Aragon Catherine of Aragon Therese of Lisieux Therese of Lisieux Augustine of Hippo Augustine of Hippo Benedict of Nursia Benedict of Nursia #2. Who is the patron saint of political prisoners? Gianna Beretta Molla Gianna Beretta Molla Catherine of Avila Catherine of Avila Maximilian Kolbe Maximilian Kolbe Joseph Cupertino Joseph Cupertino #3. Who is the patron saint of young people? Anthony of Padua Anthony of Padua Augustine of Hippo Augustine of Hippo John Bosco John Bosco Vincent De Paul Vincent De Paul #4. Who is the patron saint of human-trafficking survivors? Nicholas of Tolentino Nicholas of Tolentino Josephine Bakhita Josephine Bakhita Marianne Cope Marianne Cope Angela Merici Angela Merici #5. Who is the patron saint of academics Brigid of Ireland Brigid of Ireland Joseph Vaz Joseph Vaz Thomas Aquinas Thomas Aquinas Peter Damian Peter Damian #6. Who is the patron saint of carpenters? Paul Paul Joseph Joseph Luke Luke Timothy Timothy #7. Who is the patron saint of businesswomen? Margaret of Cortona Margaret of Cortona Katharine Drexel Katharine Drexel Margaret Clitherow Margaret Clitherow Gemma Galgani Gemma Galgani See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related