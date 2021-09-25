Novena to St. Francis of Assisi

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 25 Feast Day: October 4

Patron Saint of the Franciscan Order, animals, merchants, ecology, stowaways, Naga, Cebu, and Italy

Day 1 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Beloved Saint Francis, gentle and poor, your obedience to God, and your simple, deep love for all God’s creatures led you to the heights of heavenly perfection and turned many hearts to follow God’s will.

Now in our day, in our ministry to the many who come here searching for peace and intercede for us we come before the Lord with our special requests…

(Mention your request here…)

O Blessed Saint of God, from your throne among the hosts of heaven, present our petitions before our faithful Lord. May your prayers on our behalf be heard and may God grant us the grace to lead good and faithful lives.

Amen

Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(From the National Shrine of Saint Francis of Assisi in San Francisco, CA.)

Day 2 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 3 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 4 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 5 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 6 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 7 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 8 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Day 9 – St. Francis of Assisi Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home