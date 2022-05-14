Oh my Jesus,
give me Your strength
when my weak nature rebels
against the distress and suffering of this life of exile,
and enable me to accept everything
with serenity and peace.
With my whole strength I cling to Your merits,
Your sufferings, Your expiation, and Your tears,
so that I may be able to cooperate with You
in the work of salvation.
Give me strength to fly from sin,
the only cause of Your agony,
Your sweat of blood, and Your death.
Destroy in me all that displeases You
and fill my heart with the fire of Your holy love
and all Your sufferings.
Clasp me tenderly, firmly, close to You
that I may never leave You alone
in Your cruel Passion.
I ask only for a place of rest in Your Heart. Amen.
A Prayer to Jesus By St. Padre Pio
