A Prayer to Jesus By St. Padre Pio

Oh my Jesus,

give me Your strength

when my weak nature rebels

against the distress and suffering of this life of exile,

and enable me to accept everything

with serenity and peace.

With my whole strength I cling to Your merits,

Your sufferings, Your expiation, and Your tears,

so that I may be able to cooperate with You

in the work of salvation.

Give me strength to fly from sin,

the only cause of Your agony,

Your sweat of blood, and Your death.

Destroy in me all that displeases You

and fill my heart with the fire of Your holy love

and all Your sufferings.

Clasp me tenderly, firmly, close to You

that I may never leave You alone

in Your cruel Passion.

I ask only for a place of rest in Your Heart. Amen.