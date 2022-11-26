Bible Trivia

How many dreams did St. Joseph husband of Mother Mary have?

#1. What is the biggest sin in the world?

#2. How many dreams did St. Joseph husband of Mother Mary have?

#3. Who was the first Catholic president of the United State of America?

#4. What was the second Miracle Jesus preformed after coming from Judea to Galilee?

#5. What is the only unforgivable sin Catholic?

