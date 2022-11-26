Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday November 26, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 26, 2022 | USCCB

Saturday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 508

Reading 1

RV 22:1-7

John said:

An angel showed me the river of life-giving water,

sparkling like crystal, flowing from the throne of God

and of the Lamb down the middle of the street,

On either side of the river grew the tree of life

that produces fruit twelve times a year, once each month;

the leaves of the trees serve as medicine for the nations.

Nothing accursed will be found anymore.

The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it,

and his servants will worship him.

They will look upon his face, and his name will be on their foreheads.

Night will be no more, nor will they need light from lamp or sun,

for the Lord God shall give them light,

and they shall reign forever and ever.

And he said to me,

“These words are trustworthy and true,

and the Lord, the God of prophetic spirits,

sent his angel to show his servants what must happen soon.”

“Behold, I am coming soon.”

Blessed is the one who keeps the prophetic message of this book.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 95:1-2, 3-5, 6-7AB

R. (1 Cor 16: 22b, see Rev. 22: 20c) Marana tha! Come, Lord Jesus!

Come, let us sing joyfully to the LORD;

let us acclaim the Rock of our salvation.

Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving;

let us joyfully sing psalms to him.

R. Marana tha! Come, Lord Jesus!

For the LORD is a great God,

and a great king above all gods;

In his hands are the depths of the earth,

and the tops of the mountains are his.

His is the sea, for he has made it,

and the dry land, which his hands have formed.

R. Marana tha! Come, Lord Jesus!

Come, let us bow down in worship;

let us kneel before the LORD who made us.

For he is our God,

and we are the people he shepherds, the flock he guides.

R. Marana tha! Come, Lord Jesus!

Alleluia

LK 21:36

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Be vigilant at all times and pray

that you may have the strength to stand before the Son of Man.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 21:34-36

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy

from carousing and drunkenness

and the anxieties of daily life,

and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.

For that day will assault everyone

who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times

and pray that you have the strength

to escape the tribulations that are imminent

and to stand before the Son of Man.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home