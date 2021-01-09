Get NP App on iOS/Android

Get the NP app for Android:
- Launch “Chrome” app
- Open novenaprayer.com
- Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper right-hand corner) and tap “Add to Home Screen.”
- You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Chrome will add it to your home screen.
- Open the NP app from your home screen.
Get the NP app for iOS:
- Launch “Safari” app
- Open novenaprayer.com
- Tap the share icon (the button at the center of the footer on the bottom) scroll and tap “Add to Homescreen.”
- You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Safari will add the NP app to your home screen.
- Open the NP app from your home screen.