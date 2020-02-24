Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” -John 20:27

Novena Begins: June 24 Feast Day: July 3

Patron Saint of Architects and Against Doubt

Day 1 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Thomas the Apostle Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord Jesus, Saint Thomas doubted Your resurrection until he touched Your wounds. After Pentecost, You called him to become a missionary in India but he doubted again and said no. He changed his mind only after being taken into slavery by a merchant who happened to be going to India. Once he was cured of his doubt, You freed him and he began the work You had called him to do. As the Patron Saint against Doubt, I ask him to pray for me when I question the direction in which You are leading me. Forgive me for mistrusting You, Lord, and help me to grow from the experience.

Saint Thomas, pray for me.

Amen. Almighty and ever-living God, who didst strengthen thine apostle Thomas with sure and certain faith in thy Son’s resurrection:

Grant us so perfectly and without doubt to believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God, that our faith may never be found wanting in thy sight, through him who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Thomas the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…