Novena Begins: December 20 Feast Day: December 29

Patron Saint of: Exeter college, Oxford, Portsmouth, Arbroath Abbey, Secular clergy, City of London, Canterbury Cathedral

Day 1 – St. Thomas Becket Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, for the sake of whose Church the glorious Bishop Thomas fell by the sword of ungodly men: grant, we beseech Thee, that all who implore his aid, may obtain the good fruit of his petition. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Who livest and reignest with Thee in the unity of the Holy Spirit, forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

This prayer taken from the Roman Missal.

