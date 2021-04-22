Saints Philip And James Novena Prayer

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 24 Feast Day: May 3

Saints Philip and James are the Patron Saints of Uruguay

Day 1 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

As we remember the apostles Philip and James we are reminded that God calls us all and sends us out into the world to be his hands and his feet. We thank you Jesus for the tasks you have entrusted to us. Help us each day to become more aware of our calling to serve you.

Lord in your mercy – hear our prayer

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Philip and James, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 3 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 4 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 5 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 6 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 7 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 8 – Saints Philip and James Novena

Day 9 – Saints Philip and James Novena

