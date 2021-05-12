Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 22 Feast Day: May 31

Day 1 – St. Paschasius Radbertus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Grant us, O Lord, that amid the uncertainties of this world we may cling with all our heart to the things of heaven, for through the Abbot blessed Paschasius Radbertus you have given us a model of evangelical perfection. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Paschasius Radbertus, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

