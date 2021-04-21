Saint Peter Chanel Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 19 Feast Day: April 28

Saint Peter Chanel Patron Saint of Oceania

Day 1 – St. Peter Chanel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who for the spreading of your Church

crowned Saint Peter Chanel with martyrdom,

grant that, in these days of paschal joy,

we may so celebrate the mysteries of Christ’s Death and Resurrection

as to bear worthy witness to newness of life.

(Mention your request here…)

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Saint Peter Chanel, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

