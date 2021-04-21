Saint Peter Chanel Novena

|Novena Begins:
|April 19
|Feast Day:
|April 28
Saint Peter Chanel Patron Saint of Oceania
Day 1 – St. Peter Chanel Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O God, who for the spreading of your Church
crowned Saint Peter Chanel with martyrdom,
grant that, in these days of paschal joy,
we may so celebrate the mysteries of Christ’s Death and Resurrection
as to bear worthy witness to newness of life.
(Mention your request here…)
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Saint Peter Chanel, pray for us
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
