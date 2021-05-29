Saint John Fisher Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 13 Feast Day: June 22

Patron Saint of Diocese of Rochester

Day 1 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. John Fisher Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, according to Thy promise that the Gospel should be preached throughout the whole world, raise up men fit for such work. The Apostles were but soft and yielding clay till they were baked hard by the fire of the Holy Ghost. So, good Lord, do now in like manner with Thy Church militant, change and make the soft and slippery earth into hard stones. Set in the Thy Church strong and mighty pillars that may suffer and endure great labors–watching, poverty, thirst, hunger, cold and heat–which also shall not fear the threatening of princes, persecution, neither death, but always persuade and think with themselves to suffer with a good will, slanders, shame, and all kinds of torments, for the glory and laud of Thy Holy Name.

Amen

Saint John Fisher, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…