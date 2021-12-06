Novena Begins: December 22 Feast Day: December 31

Patron Saint of: Sick, Benedictines, Sylvestrine, Feroleto Antico, Nonantola

Day 1 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to Pope St. Sylvester I

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O admirable St. Sylvester,

you lived through the persecutions of Diocletian

and not only survived but flourished.

Intercede for your namesake (Name of the person)

and lay before the throne of Jesus

our prayers for his/her recovery.

Heavenly Father, Almighty God,

you chose St. Sylvester to be your pope,

who would guide your Church into an era of peace.

Through his intercession,

kindly grant our petition that (Name the person)

will safely pass through this time of suffering

and be completely restored to health.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…