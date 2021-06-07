Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 11 Feast Day: June 20

Day 1 – 17 Irish Martyrs Novena Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, we thank you for the example of Blessed Robert Meyler and his 16 companions who laid down their lives for love of you and your Church. Grant us, we pray that through their intercession we may receive the graces which we implore of you if it be your holy will….. We also pray that they will soon be raised to the altars for the glory of your name and the good of your Church. We make this prayer through Jesus Christ, your son, our lord. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

