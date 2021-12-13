Novena Begins: December 11 Feast Day: December 20

Patron Saint of Torre del Graco, Orphans, Sailors, Against throat tumors

Day 1 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 2 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 3 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 4 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 5 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 6 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 7 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 8 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)

Day 9 – St. Vincenzo Romano Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, light of the faithful and shepherd of souls,

who set blessed Vincent in the Church

to feed your sheep by his words and form them by his example,

grant that through his intercession

we may keep the faith he taught by his words

and follow the way he showed by his example.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

(from The Roman Missal: Common of Pastors—For One Pastor)