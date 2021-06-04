Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 19 Feast Day: June 28

Patron of sisters of charity of Saints Bartolomea Capitanio and Vincenza Gerosa (SCCG)

Day 1 – St. Vincenza Gerosa Novena

O my Jesus, Thou who art very Love,

enkindle in my heart that Divine Fire

which consumes the Saints and transforms them into Thee.



O Lord our God,

we offer Thee our hearts

united in the strongest and most sincere love of brotherhood;

we pray that Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament

may be the daily food of our souls and bodies;

that Jesus may be established as the center of our affections,

even as He was for Mary and Joseph.

Finally, O Lord, may sin never disturb our union on earth;

and may we be eternally united in heaven with Thee

and Mary and Joseph and with all Thy Saints.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Vincenza Gerosa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

