Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 1 Feast Day: November 10

Day 1 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O God, who never allow the gates of hell

to prevail against your Church,

firmly founded on the apostolic rock,

grant her, we pray,

that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,

she may stand firm in your truth

and know the protection of lasting peace.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(from The Roman Missal)



(Mention your request here…)

Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…