|Novena Begins:
|November 1
|Feast Day:
|November 10
Day 1 – Pope St. Leo the Great Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O God, who never allow the gates of hell
to prevail against your Church,
firmly founded on the apostolic rock,
grant her, we pray,
that through the intercession of Pope Saint Leo,
she may stand firm in your truth
and know the protection of lasting peace.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
(from The Roman Missal)
(Mention your request here…)
Pope St. Leo the Great, pray for us
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
