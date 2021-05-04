unrecognizable prayers on pews during mass in catholic cathedral

St. Cristobal Magallanes Novena

Novena Begins: May 12
Feastday: May 21

Day 1 – St. Cristóbal Magallanes Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Father Magallanes, your quiet witness and noble death are an inspiration to all who suffer physical violence for the faith in unknown ways and in unknown places. May your intercession and courage be an inspiration for all priests, laymen, and religious who are tempted to bend in the winds of persecution.

Amen

(Mention your request here…) 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

