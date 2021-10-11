Spread the Love

Deuteronomy 31:6 –

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Moses spoke these words to Israel, and to Joshua, as he passed the torch of responsibility to lead them into the promised land. Imagine having to fill the shoes of Moses. Often, when we find the tasks God purposes for our lives insurmountable and impossible, our reaction is to shrink away, feeling unqualified and undeserving of such roles and responsibilities.

“Who am I,” Moses said to God, “that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” (Exodus 3:11) In every who am I moment, we can remember our I am God. He is the God of miracles, the God of the impossible, the God of creation, and the God who rescues us. Out of His great love for us, He involves us in His eternal plan that every ear should have a chance to hear the Gospel. When we feel afraid to climb the mountains and accept the missions God has called us to, we can embrace and recall this truth: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you or forsake you.”

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home