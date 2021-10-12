Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 12 Feast Day: October 21

Patron Saint of : British Virgin Islands, Cologne, Germany, University of Paris, Educators, Girls, Drapers, Orphans, Archers

Invoked for a Holy Death, the education of girls and women, against shipwrecks on rivers and for a happy marriage.

Day 1 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Saint Ursula Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the merits of our Lord Jesus Christ, accept, O God,

The prayers offered to you through the intercession of Saint Ursula,

Faithful imitator of the virtues of the Heart of your Son,

And grant us the favors we are confidently asking for. Amen.

Saint Ursula, pray for us!

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home