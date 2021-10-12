Make Prayer a Number One Priority

Spread the Love

John 5:14–15

And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him.

Matthew 6:9–13

Pray then like this: “Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name.

Your kingdom come,

your will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our debts,

as we also have forgiven our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil. Amen

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home