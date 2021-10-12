1 Peter 1:17
Since you call on a Father who judges each person’s work impartially, live out your time as foreigners here in reverent fear.
Jeremiah 3:19
19 “I myself said,
“‘How gladly would I treat you like my children
and give you a pleasant land,
the most beautiful inheritance of any nation.’
I thought you would call me ‘Father’
and not turn away from following me.
Malachi 2:10
10 Do we not all have one Father[a]? Did not one God create us? Why do we profane the covenant of our ancestors by
being unfaithful to one another?
Author: Caroline Anthony