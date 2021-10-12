Inspirational Bible Verses

Do We Not All Have One Father

Spread the Love

1 Peter 1:17

Since you call on a Father who judges each person’s work impartially, live out your time as foreigners here in reverent fear.

Jeremiah 3:19

19 “I myself said,

“‘How gladly would I treat you like my children
and give you a pleasant land,
the most beautiful inheritance of any nation.’
I thought you would call me ‘Father’
and not turn away from following me.

Malachi 2:10

10 Do we not all have one Father[a]? Did not one God create us? Why do we profane the covenant of our ancestors by
being unfaithful to one another?

Author: Caroline Anthony

a group of people posing for the camera
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.