1 Peter 1:17

Since you call on a Father who judges each person’s work impartially, live out your time as foreigners here in reverent fear.

Jeremiah 3:19

19 “I myself said,

“‘How gladly would I treat you like my children

and give you a pleasant land,

the most beautiful inheritance of any nation.’

I thought you would call me ‘Father’

and not turn away from following me.

Malachi 2:10

10 Do we not all have one Father[a]? Did not one God create us? Why do we profane the covenant of our ancestors by

being unfaithful to one another?

