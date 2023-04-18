Novena Prayer to St. Expedite (For Financial Crisis)

Novena Begins: April 10 Feast Day: April 19

Saint Expedite is the patron saint for a problem which needs to be solved immediately

Day 1 – Saint Expedite Novena

I call forth the Power and presence of Saint Expedite in my time of financial trouble.

I offer my body, heart, mind and soul upon your altar of light.

I have faith, trust and complete confidence that you will be my strength in this time of need.

Quickly come to my assistance. Bring to me…

(Clearly express what you need, and ask Him to find a way to get it to you)

My financial need is urgent.

Be my light and guide in this situation so that I may live with peace, love, prosperity and abundance and in the Praise of God.

(Now promise to give Saint Expedite a specific offering when your desire is granted.)

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 3 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 4 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 5 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 6 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 7 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 8 – Saint Expedite Novena

Day 9 – Saint Expedite Novena

