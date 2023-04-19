Happy Feast Day of St. Expedite

Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Expedite now what I ask of you. Saint Expedite now what I want of you, this very second. Don’t waste another day.

Grant me what I ask for. I know your power, I know you because of your work.

I know you can help me. Do this for me and I will spread your name with love and honor so that it will be invoked again and again. Expedite this wish with speed, love, honor, and goodness.

Glory to you, Saint Expedite!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home