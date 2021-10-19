Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 19 Feast Day: October 28

Name Meaning: “Gentleness of character”

Patron Saint of Hopeless Cases, Desperate Situations, impossible causes.

About St. Jude the Apostle Saint Jude was one of the original apostles and is also known as Thaddeus. He is the author of the canonical epistle and describes himself as Jude, the servant of Jesus Christ and brother of James the Less. The term could also mean “brethren of the Lord” describing their closeness with Jesus

The epistle he authored is directed to the Churches of the East, particularly to the Jewish Converts.

St. Jude Prayer

Day 1 – St. Jude Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most holy Apostle, St. Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the Church honors and invokes you universally, as the patron of difficult cases, of things almost despaired of, Pray for me, I am so helpless and alone. Intercede with God for me that He bring visible and speedy help where help is almost despaired of. Come to my assistance in this great need that I may receive the consolation and help of heaven in all my necessities, tribulations, and sufferings, particularly

(Mention your request here…)

And that I may praise God with you and all the saints forever. I promise, O Blessed St. Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favor granted me by God and to always honor you as my special and powerful patron, and to gratefully encourage devotion to you.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Who Was St. Jude Known For? Tradition asserts that Jude the Apostle preached in Mesopotamia, Syria, Samaria and Persia. According to Eusebius, he returned to Jerusalem in the year 62 AD and assisted in the election of James as bishop of Jerusalem.

He then left to spread the Word of Christ to Persia and suffered martyrdom in Armenia which was part of the Persian empire. In time, St. Jude came to be regarded as the special patron of “hopeless cases”, possibly because it was felt that devotion to him had been neglected for some time, most likely because of his name being the same as the traitor Judas (Iscariot). A little office of St. Jude appeared and in abbreviated form, the main prayer reads:



“Most Holy apostle, most faithful friend and servant of Jesus Christ, Jude Thaddeus, who is invoked as the special advocate of those who are in trouble and almost without hope, pray for me that by your merits, I may receive consolation in my tribulations and difficulties … and finally, with you and all the elect, I may love and bless God eternally. Amen.”

St. Jude Prayer “St. Jude, glorious Apostle,

faithful servant and friend of Jesus,

the name of the traitor has caused

you to be forgotten by many,

but the true Church

invokes you universally

as Patron of things despaired of;

pray for me, who am so miserable;

pray for me, that finally I may

receive the consolations and the

succor of Heaven in all my

necessities, tribulations and

sufferings, particularly …



(make your request here),



and that I may bless God

with the Elect throughout

Eternity.

Amen.”

