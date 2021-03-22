Patron Saint of those suffering for nervous and mental afflictions, sleep disorder (insomnia)

Day 1 – Novena Prayer Against Insomnia

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Good Saint Dymphna,

Great wonder-worker in every affliction of mind and body, I humbly implore your powerful intercession with Jesus through Mary, the Health of the Sick, in my present need.

(Mention your request here)

Saint Dymphna, martyr of purity, patroness of those who suffer with nervous and sleep disorder, beloved child of Jesus and Mary, pray to Them for me and obtain my request.

Amen

Saint Dymphna, Virgin and Martyr, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

