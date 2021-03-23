Saint Isidore of Seville Novena

Novena Begins: March 26 Feast Day: April 4

Patron Saint of The Internet, Computers Users

Day 1 – St. Isidore Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty and eternal God who has created us in thine image and bade us to seek after all that is good, true and beautiful, especially in the divine person of Thy only-begotten Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, grant we beseech Thee that through the intercession of Saint Isidore, bishop and doctor, during our journeys through the internet we will direct our hands and eyes only to that which is pleasing to Thee and treat with charity and patience all those souls whom we encounter. Father we ask you this, through Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore of Seville, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: novenaprayer.com I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home