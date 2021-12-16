Novena Begins: September 30 Feast Day: October 9

Patron Saint of: Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, poets, college students, Birmingham Oratory

Day 1 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God our heavenly Father,

we offer You heartfelt thanks

for the life and holiness of John Henry Newman.

In him You give us,

an inspiring example of priest and teacher,

heroic and humble, in his labour

for the salvation of souls

and the pursuit of holiness.

Through his intercession,

we ask You to lead us,

by the kindly light of the Holy Spirit

and so grant us peace and joy,

in the one fold of the Redeemer.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 10: Hail Marys… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 3 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 4 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 5 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 6 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 7 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 8 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

Day 9 – St. John Henry Newman Novena

