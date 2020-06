Feast Day: July 18

Your lamb Theodosia, O Jesus,

Calls out to You in a loud voice:

I love You, O my bridegroom,

And in seeking You, I endure suffering.

In Baptism I was crucified so that I might reign in You,

And died so that I might live with You.

Accept me as a pure sacrifice,

For I have offered myself in love.

By her prayers save our souls, since You are merciful.

St. Theodosia, pray for us

