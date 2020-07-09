Day 1 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

By the Voice of Thy Blood, O Jesus, I seek Thee, ask Thee and beg Thee, to help me at this time of my need.

O Jesus, I kneel at Thy bleeding feet pleading that you will hear me. Many graces and many mercies have come from Thy Blood. My hope lives in you, until the end of my time.

O Jesus, by Thy Precious Blood which you shed for our souls, by each drop that you shed for our redemption and by the tears of Thy Immaculate Mother, I beseech Thee and earnestly ask You to listen to my prayer:

(Mention your request here…)

O Jesus, who during all the days of Thy mortal life, You consoled so many sufferers, You healed so many infirmities, You raised so often a sinking courage; have pity on my soul who cries to Thee from the depths of my anguish.

O Jesus, from the wounds of Thy heart, may a wave of Thy merciful blood flow and grant to me the grace that I so ardently desire.

O Jesus, hasten the moment when You will change my tears to joy and my sighs to thanksgivings.

Holy Mary, I ask you to join with me in seeking help. But, God our Father in heaven, “May your will be done”. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Jesus, Crucified, Have Mercy on Me

Day 2 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 3 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 4 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 5 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 6 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 7 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 8 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

Day 9 – Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

