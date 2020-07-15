Powerful Novena To Saint Charbel

Novena Begins: July 15 Feast Day: July 24

Patron Saint of Lebanon, sickness

Day 1 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Charbel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God infinitely Holy and glorified in your saints, who inspired the monk and hermit St. Charbel to live and die in a perfect likeness to Jesus, giving him the strength to detach from the world in order to live fully, in his hermitage, the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience and chastity, we beg you to grant us the grace to love you and serve you as he did.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord Almighty, who has demonstrated the power of the intercession of St. Charbel by many miracles and favors, grant our volunteers the grace of living a beautiful mission and returning home firm in faith, filled with fiery charity. We beseech you by his intercession.

Amen

St. Charbel, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

