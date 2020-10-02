Saint Bruno Novena Prayers

Day 1 – Saint Bruno Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious St. Bruno, whose name I have the happiness to bear and to whom God confided the care of my salvation when, in holy Baptism, He adopted me as one of His children, obtain for me, by you intercession, grace to lead a life in keeping with the spirit of our holy religion. Aid me, charitable protector of my soul, to recover the grace of Baptism which I have forfeited by sin. By your prayers, obtain for me from God the assistance which I need to imitate faithfully your virtues. Protect me against the many dangers of this life, and do not abandon me at the hour of my death. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Bruno, my holy patron, pray for me now and at the hour of my death!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

