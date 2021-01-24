Novena Begins: January 24 Feastday: February 2

Those who invoke her under the title of Good Success have never failed to experience her help and guidance.

Day 1 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Hail Mary Most Holy, Beloved Daughter of God the Father Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres, grant thy good success to this request.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Michael, pray for us.

Hail Mary Most Holy, Admirable Mother of God the Son Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres, grant thy good success to this request.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Gabriel, pray for us.

Hail Mary Most Holy, Most Faithful Spouse of the Holy Ghost Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres, grant thy good success to this request.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Raphael, pray for us.

Hail Mary Most Holy, Temple and Sacrarium of the Most Holy Trinity. St. Michael, St. Gabriel, St. Raphael, pray for us. Our Lady of Good Success, thou who art the all-powerful intercessor before the Most Holy Trinity, deign to hear and answer my request – so long as it contributes to the salvation of my soul and the glory and exaltation of Holy Mother Church.

Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen)

Let us pray:

Hail Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy, our life, our sweetness, and our hope. To Thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve. To Thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears. Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us. And after this, our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of Thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary, Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God: That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 3 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 4 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 5 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 6 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 7 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 8 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

Day 9 – Our Lady of Good Success Novena

