Novena Begins: April 14 Feast Day: April 23

Patron Saint of England, and Catalonia, Soldiers, Skin diseases, Farmers

Day 1 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. George Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful servant of God and invincible martyr, St. George, favored by God with the gift of faith, and inflamed with an ardent love of Christ, thou didst fight valiantly against the dragon of pride, falsehood, and deceit. Neither pain nor torture, sword nor death could part thee from the love of Christ.

I fervently implore thee for the sake of this love to help me by thy intercession to overcome the temptations that surround me, and to bear bravely the trials that oppress me, so that I may patiently carry the cross which is placed upon me; and let neither distress nor difficulties separate me from the love of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Valiant champion of the Faith, assist me in the combat against evil, that I may win the crown promised to them that persevere unto the end.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint George, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home