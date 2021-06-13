St. Thomas More Novena Prayer

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 13 Feast Day: June 22

Patron Saint of Difficult Marriages, Lawyer, Statesmen and Politicians, And Adopted Children.

Day 1 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Thomas More Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy martyr for the Church, you used your talents to bring God’s love and mercy to earth. Yet you realized that human fame and glory were momentary and fleeting. In your practice of law, you understood and were loyal first to God’s eternal law spoken through the successors of the Apostles. While a servant of the king, you were a servant to the Church first. Help me to see that loyalty to God’s laws must be the first part of my ties and responsibilities with others. Strengthen me to seek out what the Church teaches. Give me the wisdom to make the right choice, and the fortitude to carry it out. This I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Thomas More, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…