Novena Begins: November 6 Feast Day: November 15

Patron Saint of Scientists, Philosophers, Medical Technicians



Day 1 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Albert The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, You made St. Albert great by enabling him to combine human wisdom and Divine Faith. Help us so to adhere to his teaching that we may progress in the sciences and at the same time come to a deeper understanding and love of you.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Albert The Great, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

