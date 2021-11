Spread the Love

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?'” The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Photo by sergio omassi on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home